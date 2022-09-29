Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.17. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 37,480 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.62 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

