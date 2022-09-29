PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.30 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.24.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

