Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 2,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Prime Mining from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

