Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Primo Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Primo Water Company Profile
Further Reading
