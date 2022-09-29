Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Shares Up 1.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.24. 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

