Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Shares Up 1.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.24. 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Quality ETF (PSET)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.