Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 6,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 82,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.