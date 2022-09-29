Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

