Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

