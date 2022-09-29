Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,175 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,258,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 15.22 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.93.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

