Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $259.43 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.31 and a 200 day moving average of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

