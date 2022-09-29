Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 252,372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 197,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 98,027 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

