Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

TAP opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

