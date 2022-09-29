Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

