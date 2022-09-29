Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 275.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $46.71 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.