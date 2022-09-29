Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

