Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.