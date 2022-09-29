Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.