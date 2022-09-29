Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
DFNM opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.
