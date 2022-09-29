Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,872 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

