Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 20,418 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

