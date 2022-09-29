Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,349,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

