Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 51,430 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

