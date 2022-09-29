Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.