ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,437,184 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $26.53.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

