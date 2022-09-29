ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 384,837 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

