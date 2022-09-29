ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 384,837 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

