Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

