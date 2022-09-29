Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Magna International in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of MGA opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magna International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after buying an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

