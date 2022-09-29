Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Makita Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Makita in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Makita’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

MKTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Makita has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

