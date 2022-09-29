Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Q2 by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of QTWO opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

