Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Cut by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 173.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

