Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.