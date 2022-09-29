Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

