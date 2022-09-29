Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Raised by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Newmont has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.