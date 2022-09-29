QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $117.78 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.