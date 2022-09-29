Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 3.5%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 210,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 611,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

