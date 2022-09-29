QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,298 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 925,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 371,854 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

