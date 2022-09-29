Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Range Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

RRC stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

