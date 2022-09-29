RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

About RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.