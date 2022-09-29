RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
