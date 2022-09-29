Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 11,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 35,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

