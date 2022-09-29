Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

TSE MTY opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.90. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

