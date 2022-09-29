Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

