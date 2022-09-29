Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

