Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 182 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

