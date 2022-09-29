Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,068 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

