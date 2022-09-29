Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 227 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

