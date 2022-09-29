Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 695 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

