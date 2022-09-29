Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 772 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.