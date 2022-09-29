Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,166 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.