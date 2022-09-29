Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO opened at $83.07 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.